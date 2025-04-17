Kellian Staggers (she/her) is a member of the Navajo Nation with African American ancestry, and works as an advancement officer at NDN Collective. Prior to joining NDN Collective, she worked as a college access intern with Columbia University’s admissions office, where she supported Indigenous student outreach and engagement. Kellian received her Bachelor of Arts in Ethnicity and Race Studies and Creative Writing, with a specialization in Native/Indigenous Studies, from Columbia University.