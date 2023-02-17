Heather Wiedenhoft is a scientist and freelance writer with a passion for the outdoors. She currently works for NOAA as a Fisheries Biologist and have helped with the dam removal consultation in relationship to ESA- listed fish species Her research has led to peer-reviewed publications in Cell JournalHarmful Algae, and Frontiers in Neuroscience. Her freelance writing focuses on marine ecosystems, and has been published in Fisheries MagazineAquaculture North America, and National Fisherman. When she is not making discoveries in the lab or crafting on her computer, you can find her exploring the backwoods of Oregon.