Kevin A. Young Ph.D., teaches history at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. His most recent book is Abolishing Fossil Fuels: Lessons from Movements That Won (PM Press, 2024). His other books include Blood of the Earth: Resource Nationalism, Revolution, and Empire in Bolivia (2017), Making the Revolution: Histories of the Latin American Left (editor, 2019), Levers of Power: How the 1% Rules and What the 99% Can Do About It (coauthor, 2020), and Trump and the Deeper Crisis (coeditor, 2023).