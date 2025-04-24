Ari Honarvar is the founder of Rumi with a View, an initiative dedicated to bridging the arts, social justice, and well-being. Drawing from her childhood experiences of war and oppression and her work with underserved communities, she facilitates Resilience through Joy workshops for refugees, healthcare workers, and social justice advocates on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Through thousands of sessions in collaboration with trauma experts, university researchers, and grassroots leaders, Ari has reached a global audience, with her work being featured in major outlets including The Guardian, TED Talks, Teen Vogue, and CNN Español. She is the author of the critically acclaimed novel, A Girl Called Rumi, and the bestselling oracle deck, Rumi’s Gift.