The Americas changed forever when the Spanish first set foot on this continent in 1492. The era of colonization had started earlier in that century, with the Portuguese conquest of Ceuta, Morocco, but the colonial project in the Americas by the governments of Spain, Portugal, England, and ultimately the United States, became known for the repression and genocide of the continents’ Indigenous peoples. Today we’ve come to acknowledge those past actions and are looking for ways to promote healing and repair. One of those is the creation of an October holiday.



This month’s YES! Crossword features clues tied to Indigenous peoples, as well as a smattering of pop culture, poetry, food, and Americana. See if you can beat your own best time by completing the puzzle below, or download the PDF here and play at your leisure.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.