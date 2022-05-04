News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A pro-choice activist protests during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

After a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion signaled the court’s intention to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, advocates for reproductive justice took to the streets in cities nationwide. Why you can trust us By Michael Luong 4 MIN READ

On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating the majority’s intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which enshrined access to safe, legal abortion in the United States. If ultimately issued as a ruling, the draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch, would overturn nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for reproductive rights. While the draft opinion is just that—a draft, not yet a final ruling, which is expected in June—advocates for reproductive justice and access to abortion immediately began organizing rallies nationwide to defend Roe, and to show their support for reproductive health care, body autonomy, and access to safe and legal abortions.

Read on to see photos from rallies in nine states around the country.

Washington, D.C.

Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP/via Getty Images

Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images

Seattle, Washington

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

New York City, New York

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts

Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Denver, Colorado

Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Salt Lake City, Utah

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

Jackson, Mississippi

Photo by Andrea Morales for The Washington Post via Getty Images

San Francisco, California

Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images

Miami, Florida

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Reno, Nevada

Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Michael Luong is the associate art director at YES!.