On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating the majority’s intention to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which enshrined access to safe, legal abortion in the United States. If ultimately issued as a ruling, the draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Neil Gorsuch, would overturn nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for reproductive rights. While the draft opinion is just that—a draft, not yet a final ruling, which is expected in June—advocates for reproductive justice and access to abortion immediately began organizing rallies nationwide to defend Roe, and to show their support for reproductive health care, body autonomy, and access to safe and legal abortions.
Read on to see photos from rallies in nine states around the country.