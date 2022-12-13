Laura Frances Goodfield is a 2022 Gender Equality Fellow for the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. She is an MPH candidate at George Washington University, pursuing a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology. Laura has previously written for Women in and Beyond the Global and DAZED: War on Rights, an online publication centered on progressive drug policy. She is interested in reporting on issues that intersect with health, gender, as well as both the built and natural environment. She can be reached at her LinkedIn and Twitter.