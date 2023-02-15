Aina Marzia is a 16-year-old independent journalist based in El Paso, Texas. A multi-lingual, cricket fanatic, and avid Twitter user. Her work has been seen in Prism Reports, BElatina News, The Austin Chronicle, Muslim Girl, So to Speak: Feminist Journal of Language, The City Magazine, and more. When she is not writing hot takes on the internet, Aina tends to her online chess addiction. She can be reached at muckrack.com/aina-marzia.