Charlotte Ming is a journalist and visual editor based in Berlin, Germany. Her work focuses on underreported and nuanced stories on the themes of culture, history, and migration. She has been published in TIME, National Geographic, Atlas Obscura, among others. Before relocating from New York to Berlin, she worked as a journalist and photo editor for TIME and Getty Images. She is a recipient of the Robert Bosch Crossing Borders grant and the Kim Wall Memorial Fund by the International Women's Media Foundation. She can be reached at www.ye-ming.com