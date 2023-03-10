Mark Satta is an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Purdue University and a JD from Harvard Law School. Satta specializes in epistemology, philosophy of language, applied philosophy of law, and First Amendment law. His work has appeared in Philosophical Studies, Analysis, Synthese, Episteme, the Buffalo Law Review, the Harvard Law & Policy Review, and the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review, among others.