Infographic
California Runs the Numbers on Reparations
A task force calculated how much Black residents should receive for systemic, state-sanctioned discrimination and ongoing harm.
California’s reparations task force has recommended an estimated $800 billion in restitution for Black Californians for decades of state-sanctioned racial discrimination. Quantifying the cost of human rights violations is a major challenge of reparations programs, and California’s methodologies could lead the way for other state and local governments. Task force consultants identified five key categories of discrimination and ongoing harm with sufficient data to estimate financial losses. The state legislature will consider the proposal in July.
Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz is the former creative director at YES!, where she directed artistic and visual components of YES! Magazine, and drove branding across the organization for nearly 15 years. She specializes in infographic research and design, and currently works with The Nation, in addition to YES! She previously worked at The Seattle Times, The Virginian-Pilot, Scripps Howard Newspapers, Rocky Mountain News, The Denver Post, The Connecticut Post, The San Diego Tribune, The Honolulu Advertiser. She lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington, and currently serves on the board of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association. Tracy speaks English.
