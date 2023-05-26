Toby Jenkins is a highly sought after expert in the areas of diversity, equity & inclusion, cultural inclusiveness in higher education, and student affairs administration. Dr. Jenkins has authored six books focused on the evolving ideologies of culture, family, and education in contemporary society. My Culture, My Color, My Self: Heritage, Resilience and Community in the Lives of Young Adults (Temple University Press, 2013) was named by the Association of American University Press to the list of "Top 100 Books for Understanding Race Relations in the US". Her forthcoming book, The Hip-Hop Mindset: Success Strategies for Educators & Other Professionals explores what hip-hop culture can teach us about leadership, work ethic, commitment, and resilience.