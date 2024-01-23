News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Global Protests for a Free Palestine: Photo Essay
It’s been more than 100 days since Israel declared war and began bombing Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. In that time, the Israeli military has killed more than 25,000 Gazans, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Many of these attacks—and the gruesome aftermath—have been captured and shared live on video, as journalists and residents of Gaza document the constant bombardment. As the world watches the horrors unfold, a surge of massive protests calling for a cease-fire spread across the globe, from Washington, D.C., to London, Tokyo, Karachi, Pakistan, and many more.
Despite claims that protest is ineffective, time after time, mass direct action has proved that it is a meaningful response to injustice. Since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to raise their voices and demand a free Palestine—even as global powers and mainstream media continue a near-blackout of Palestinian voices, instead amplifying Zionist and Israeli messaging.
Here are nine international protests demonstrating solidarity with the people of Gaza:
1. Days of action in San Francisco
2. Protesters march in London to call for permanent cease-fire
3. Protesters march for Palestine in Washington, D.C.
4. Indonesians rally in support of Gaza
5. South Africans demand cease-fire in Gaza
6. Protesters in Karachi protest on the 100th day of genocide in Gaza
7. Thousands rally in support of Palestinians in Berlin
8. Hundreds protest in Cyprus
9. Protesters in Japan rally in support of Palestinians
