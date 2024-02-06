Yashica Dutt is a journalist, activist, award-winning writer, and a leading feminist voice on caste. Born “in a formerly untouchable ‘lower’ caste family,” she passed as dominant caste to survive discrimination. Dutt moved to New Delhi, India, at age 17 and became one of the most widely read culture journalists at a leading English language paper. Eventually “coming out as Dalit,” she introduced this expression, which has powerfully resonated in India. Her site, Documents of Dalit Discrimination, was among the first highly visible media spaces for caste-oppressed people. Dutt’s work has been published in The New York Times, Foreign Policy, and the Atlantic, and she has been featured in The Guardian, and on the BBC and PBS NewsHour. Dutt lives in Brooklyn, New York.