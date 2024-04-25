Serena Renner is a journalist and editor based in Victoria, British Columbia, with an eye on climate solutions, Indigenous sovereignty, and the coast. She’s written for dozens of publications, including AFAR, National Geographic Traveler, Outside, Sierra, and The Tyee, and worked as an associate producer at the CBC’s only climate change show, What On Earth. Before joining Hakai Magazine full-time, she was a 2022 Tula Foundation journalism fellow.