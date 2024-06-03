Poorvi Gupta is an independent journalist based in New Delhi, India, who specializes in covering socio-political issues through the lens of gender. She started her career as a journalist with SheThePeople, where she worked for five years strengthening her network and understanding of gender-focussed issues. She then moved on to work with MAKERS India and HerStory—news platforms primarily focusing on women’s rights. She was last associated with coto app, a global social community platform exclusively for everyone who identifies as a woman. When she’s not fretting about the state of women in the world, she likes to watch theatre and go for picnics and heritage walks. She speaks English and Hindi.