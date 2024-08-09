Megan Staples is an associate professor of mathematics education in the department of curriculum and instruction in the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. She teaches primarily mathematic education courses to future secondary mathematics teachers and is an affiliated faculty in the department of mathematics. A main thread of her research focuses on how classrooms are organized to support authentic mathematical work, such as argumentation and justification, and how such practices can advance equity goals. In addition, she seeks to understand the mathematical demands of democratic participation and how classrooms can broaden participation structures to support student engagement and success. Megan has published articles in journals such as the Journal of Mathematics Teacher Education, Journal of Mathematical Behavior, and Cognition and Instruction. She is a co-editor of the book Conceptions and Consequences of Mathematical Argumentation, Justification, and Proof, and a co-author of Equity in Mathematics Education: A Position Statement for Connecticut. A former high school math teacher, Megan holds a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Brown University. She is a past president of AMTEC, the Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators in Connecticut, and a co-founder of the Math Circle, Math Teachers Circle for Social Justice. Currently, she is the principal investigator of an NSF Noyce Math Teacher Leader grant and an NSF Core grant, Justification as an Equity Practice. Megan lives in Manchester, Connecticut, with her husband and two daughters.