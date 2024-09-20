By Sonali Kolhatkar

Donald Trump and his campaign have promised that if he loses the presidential race this November, it means the election was stolen. It is as strong a hint as he can make that he intends to steal the election one way or another himself.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, there have been warnings of a repeat of the insurrection that Trump encouraged his supporters to enact on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol and attempted to stop Congressional certification of the 2020 election results.

But what about the fake electors who submitted falsified documents on Trump’s behalf to Congress for the 2020 election? It turns out they, and others like them, are just as great a threat to democracy as the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. An effort called Insurrection Exposed by the Center for Media and Democracy sheds light on what the 2020 fake electors did—and how a new crop of electors could do the same four years later. Arn H. Pearson, executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the dangers posed by the fake electors.

