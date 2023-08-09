By Sonali Kolhatkar

Donald Trump has been indicted yet again, in what may be the most consequential case he faces among myriad federal and state charges. The latest federal charges relate to his attempted overturning of the 2020 election results and include conspiring to defraud the government, witness tampering, conspiring against the rights of citizens, and obstructing an official proceeding.

The former president is soon expected to face another set of charges related to his attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020.

Constitutional scholar Corey Brettschneider, who is a political science professor at Brown University and the author of The Oath and the Office, spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about Trump’s latest federal charges.

