By Sonali Kolhatkar

Donald Trump appeared in a Miami court on Tuesday, becoming the first former president ever to be arrested and arraigned on federal charges. He has been indicted on 37 counts, which include illegally holding on to national security documents after leaving office, blocking efforts to retrieve the documents, and lying about them. The indictment includes photographic images of documents haphazardly being stored in boxes in various unsecured locations at his Florida resort.

The judge that Trump faces, who was apparently randomly assigned to the case, is one Aileen Cannon, who made headlines last year for her pro-Trump interference when the former president requested the appointment of a “special master” in a case around the FBI’s seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Retired judge, writer, and contributor to Truthdig.com, Bill Blum, spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the legal and political ramifications of Trump’s arrest and charges.

The views expressed here and on Rising Up With Sonali do not necessarily reflect the opinion of YES! Media.