By Sonali Kolhatkar

April is Arab American Heritage month, a time of year aimed at celebrating the history and culture of Americans who claim ancestry from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Such recognition was hard won in light of decades of demonization Arab Americans faced after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

But in 2024, when Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza fueled by U.S. weapons, Arab Americans face a dilemma about how to celebrate their heritage. Writing about this in a story for YES! is Stephanie Abraham. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how Arab American Heritage Month offers an opportunity to move beyond performative recognition and demand justice for Gaza.

