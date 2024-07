By Sonali Kolhatkar

While politicians like to say they’re “tough on crime,” especially during election years, they tend to not focus on corporate crimes, white-collar crimes, and those committed by the wealthy and powerful. The United States criminal justice system disproportionately ensnares low-income people, people of color, and those from marginalized communities in general.

What does someone personally trapped by this system say about it? Dortell Williams is serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at California’s Mule Creek State Prison. He has been incarcerated by the state of California for more than three decades, and during that time has earned multiple academic degrees and written books. As a regular contributor to YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali, he explained the roots of crime and what it takes to achieve public safety.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.