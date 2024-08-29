By Sonali Kolhatkar

While the 2024 Republican presidential nominee has been convicted of dozens of felonies, millions of Americans caught in the criminal justice system—disproportionately people of color—will be unable to vote.

Hundreds of thousands of people are held in jails awaiting trial, and while they are legally allowed to vote, it is often inordinately difficult to do so. Those who are convicted and imprisoned are automatically disenfranchised in all states except Vermont and Maine.

Meanwhile, those who serve time and have felonies on their record may or may not be able to vote depending on the state they reside in. The state of Florida in particular has attacked the voting rights of people with a former felony. After voters passed a ballot measure restoring voting rights, the conservative legislature restricted that right in various ways, going as far as prosecuting people who tried to vote. In fact, Donald Trump reportedly violated Florida law by failing to register his felonies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff and casting a vote in the state’s primary election.

Dortell Williams, who is imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in California with a life sentence without possibility of parole, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the voting rights of those trapped by the criminal justice system.

