Upon returning to the White House, Donald Trump—who claimed he would be a “law and order” president—pardoned nearly 1,600 people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump, the first person in U.S. history to take office after being convicted of felonies, has promised to release police from all restrictions and to reincarcerate thousands, a move many believe is directly aimed at Black and Brown communities.

A new book, Carceral Apartheid: How Lies and White Supremacists Run Our Prisons, examines the history of prisons, especially those in California, being used as tools of white supremacy. The book’s author, Brittany Friedman, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Southern California and a faculty affiliate of the Equity Research Institute. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Carceral Apartheid.