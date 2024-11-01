By Sonali Kolhatkar

There are two initiatives on California’s ballot this November dealing with the prison-industrial complex: Proposition 36 would worsen penalties for petty crimes, increasing the prison population and reversing more than a decade of decarceration efforts; Proposition 6 would end forced slavery inside California prisons.

Prison abolitionists are calling for a “No” vote on Prop. 36 and a “Yes” vote on Prop. 6. With little public education on the propositions, polls show the reverse outcome is likely.

Dortell Williams, who is serving a life sentence without parole at Mule Creek State Prison in California, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Prop. 6, putting it in a national and historical context and discussing how it could close a “forced labor loophole” in the state.

