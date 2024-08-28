By Sonali Kolhatkar

The 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) was a joyous occasion, inspiring Democrats in Chicago and all over the country with a newly energized presidential ticket featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. While issues such as income inequality and housing were topics of discussion, there was very little mention of the U.S.-backed Israel genocide in Gaza.

Refusing to let Gaza be swept under the rug, the activist organization Codepink used every opportunity to remind delegates, attendees, and speakers that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been massacred since last October. From protests outside the convention and various fundraisers to the unfurling of banners inside the convention and its various events, the women of Codepink and their pink keffiyahs were ever present.

Among them was Jodie Evans, a longtime anti-war activist and the co-founder of Codepink. Evans spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Codepink’s DNC actions.

