By Sonali Kolhatkar

In 2008, Ecuador became the first nation in the world to vote on a new constitution that centers the rights of nature and of natural systems to “exist, flourish, and evolve.” That document has helped protect the Los Cedros Protective Forest, a protected region rich in biodiversity, located in the northwest Ecuadorian Andes.

In a new story for YES! as part of our ongoing Progress 2025 initiative, award-winning journalist Peter Yeung, who traveled to Los Cedros, explains how the region remains protected against extractive industries thanks to its constitutional rights. Yeung, who covers climate, global health, migration, human rights, and cities through a solutions-oriented lens spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his report.

