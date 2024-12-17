Torsheta Jackson is the Mississippi Free Press’s award-winning education-equity reporter, in partnership with Report for America. She is passionate about telling the unique and personal stories of the people, places and events in Mississippi. The Shuqualak, Miss., native holds a B.A. in mass communication from the University of Southern Mississippi and an M.A. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Mississippi. She’s had bylines on Bash Brothers Media, Eater, Mississippi Scoreboard and in the Jackson Free Press, YES! Magazine and Jackson Advocate. She is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, Education Writers Association, and Investigative Reporters and Editors.