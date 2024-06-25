micha cárdenas , Ph.D, is an artist and associate professor of critical race and ethnic studies, and performance, play, and design at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she directs the Critical Realities Studio. She is the author of Atoms Never Touch (AK Press, 2023) and Poetic Operations (Duke University Press, 2022), which was the co-winner of the Gloria Anzaldúa Book Prize from the National Women’s Studies Association. cárdenas’ is also the co-author of Trans Desire / Affective Cyborgs (Atropos Press, 2010) and The Transreal: Political Aesthetics of Crossing Realities (Atropos Press, 2012). She is a first-generation Colombian American.