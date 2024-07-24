By Sonali Kolhatkar

After weeks of internal and external pressure, on Sunday President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the Democratic Party nomination. Harris quickly received more than enough pledges from delegates to become the likely nominee at the Democratic National Convention in August. Her campaign announced it raised a record-breaking $100 million in donations in just days.

In 2020, Harris became the first woman and the first woman of color to ever be vice president. If elected this November, her presidency would be equally groundbreaking on the issue of demographic representation.

Aimee Allison, founder and president of She the People, a national organization building the political power of women of color, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Harris as presidential nominee.

