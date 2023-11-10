By Sonali Kolhatkar

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s newest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has racked up more than $100 million at the box office and countless accolades. The film tells the story of white exploitation of members of the Osage Nation, fueled by greed for oil money.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone, the film has faced criticism for glorifying the murders of Osage Indians and telling the story through a white lens. According to Indigenous journalist Frank Hopper’s latest piece for YES!, Scorsese also overlooked the critical issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Hopper, whose work has appeared on Last Real Indians, Indian Country Today, and in The Stranger, reviewed the film with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and a writing fellow with Independent Media Institute. She is also the host and creator of Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.