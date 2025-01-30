Federal immigration enforcement agents have begun an arresting spree across the United States on orders from President Donald Trump, who ran on an anti-immigrant platform.

Federal agents are striking fear by arresting hundreds of people in Chicago, New York, Phoenix, and even fire-stricken Los Angeles. Navajo Nation leaders in Arizona and New Mexico are reporting that Indigenous Americans are being detained and questioned as well. In an indication that such actions are for political value, agents report being told they must be “camera-ready” when making arrests.

Within the firehose of executive orders Trump signed when he took office is an anti-immigrant order to end birthright citizenship, the guarantee that being born in the U.S. makes one a U.S. citizen. Amid a slew of lawsuits against the order, a federal judge has temporarily halted its implementation.

Mirian Albert, senior attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her organization filing suit against the Trump administration to preserve birthright citizenship.