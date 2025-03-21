Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined forces with President Donald Trump on Mar. 13, 2025, to pass one of the most reactionary federal budgets in recent memory.

According to Mother Jones, the bill “cuts non-defense spending by $13 billion and increases defense spending by approximately $6 billion.” It also includes “a 44% cut to Army Corps of Engineers projects, which build and maintain essential infrastructure; and more than $3 billion in cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s community development, rental assistance, and homelessness services programs.”

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director of the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the budget battle, as well as a new report she co-authored titled “The High Moral Stakes of the Policy Battles Raging in Washington.”