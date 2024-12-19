In November 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a dangerous piece of legislation, HR 9495, that many are calling the “nonprofit killer” bill. When the bill was discussed in spring 2024 as a means of silencing pro-Palestinian activism, dozens of House Democrats supported it.

But, after Donald Trump’s White House win, some Democrats initially blocked HR 9495 on a technicality amid fears that the incoming president would use it as a tool to bludgeon his perceived enemies. It was then reintroduced and passed with significantly less Democratic support.

No matter the political winds of the time, many contend the bill never should have been introduced to begin with and that the PRESS Act is what’s really needed to preserve the health of U.S. democracy.

Jenna Ruddock is policy counsel at the media-democracy organization Free Press, where her work focuses on digital civil rights, surveillance, protest, and tech. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about HR 9495 and the PRESS Act.

