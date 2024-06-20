By Sonali Kolhatkar

Few mainstream musicians begin their memoirs with a political analysis of United States foreign policy. But Serj Tankian, the lead singer of Grammy-winning System of a Down, is no ordinary rock star. He has refused to stick to music, and has used his celebrity megaphone to further social justice causes, especially regarding Armenia. In his new memoir, Down With the System, Tankian opens with a powerful analysis of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Since launching his music career in 1993, Tankian has performed for millions of fans and sold more than 42 million albums worldwide. He’s also a proud Armenian American and a dedicated activist. Together with Tom Morello, he co-founded the nonprofit organization Axis of Justice, which brought together musicians, music fans, and grassroots political organizations to fight for social justice.

Tankian is also a solo artist, composer, activist, painter, poet, and filmmaker, and has executive-produced multiple documentaries, including the award-winning I Am Not Alone, which tells the story of Armenia’s 2018 revolution. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his memoir, Down With The System.

