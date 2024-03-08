Max Graham is a journalist in Alaska, and the former food and agriculture fellow at Grist. He previously reported for the Chilkat Valley News, the local newspaper in Haines, Alaska. His writing has also been published in High Country News, Inside Climate News, Mother Jones, Wired, Preservation, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, among other outlets. Max has reported on agriculture and oil development in rural Alaska; the Yukon River’s vanishing salmon; a microchip gold rush in Oregon; coal mining in Pennsylvania; and urban ‘food forests’ and community fridges across the United States. He’s especially interested in farming, fisheries, and cultural attitudes toward resource extraction.