Olga Mecking is a writer, journalist, and occasional translator. Originally from Poland, she now lives with her German husband and three multilingual children in the Netherlands. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and the BBC, among others. The US edition of her book, Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing, was published in 2021 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Niksen has also appeared in 15 languages and several countries around the world. When not writing or thinking about writing, Olga can be found reading books, drinking tea, and doing nothing. You can reach Olga by email: [email protected]