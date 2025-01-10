Ashley Stimpson is a Maryland-based freelance journalist whose work runs the gamut from science and travel writing to profiles and investigative features. Mostly, she writes about wildlife and conservation. Sometimes, she writes about people, particularly members of invisible or disappearing subcultures. Every once in a while, she writes essays. When she's feeling real squirrely, she writes poetry. She's written for The Guardian, National Geographic, Popular Mechanics, Reader’s Digest, Longreads, WIRED, Atlas Obscura, Johns Hopkins Magazine, Chesapeake Bay Magazine, Washingtonian, Field & Stream, Blue Ridge Outdoors, and more. Her literary nonfiction has appeared in Entropy, The Common, Camas, Cagibi, Brevity's Nonfiction Blog, Potomac Review, Little Patuxent Review, and elsewhere. She also served as a ghostwriter or co-writer on memoirs that have been or will be published by Grand Central Publishing, GP Putnam & Sons, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, anthologized in The Year’s Best Sports Writing, and recognized with an Edgar Award for Fact Crime from the Mystery Writers of America.