Kenechi Udogu is a Nigerian-born, London-based writer and architect whose work centers on culturally diverse characters, particularly female protagonists standing strong in challenging conditions. Her novel, Augmented, was the inaugural winner of Faber Children’s Imagined Futures Prize for young adult eco science fiction in 2023 and will be published in 2025. Her work was awarded a Highly Commended Text win for FAB Prize 2022 and a runner-up for the Writers and Artists Yearbook Your Next Obsession in YA Fiction competition. She is an alumna of the HarperCollins Author Academy and the All Stories mentorship program, was long-listed for the 2021 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, and her science fiction short story was published in Dark Matter Magazine.