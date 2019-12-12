Take a tour of the new YES! website. By Matt Grisafi 3 MIN READ

You might notice things look a little different around here.

For the past year, in addition to producing the inspiring solutions journalism you’ve come to love and expect from YES!, our staff has been hard at work rethinking how to deliver these stories to the world with the most impact.

What you see is the result of countless hours of research, including time spent speaking with readers like you—the people who are building a better world. Every corner of our new online home has been adjusted with you in mind, and it’s our hope that our important stories of solutions for a more just, sustainable, compassionate world shine even brighter and reach even further.

Here’s just a sampling of what you’ll find on the new yesmagazine.org:

A revamped homepage. Visit YES! throughout your week, and you’ll see all the inspiration you need where it matters most: social justice, environment, health and happiness, economy, and democracy. We’ve rethought our front page to carefully curate and provide important context on the latest news. If you haven’t already, take a moment to bookmark us and sign up for our email updates so you don’t miss a thing.

An all-new YES! for Teachers hub. We’re aiming to bring the powerful ideas of YES! stories to a half-million students nationwide through our YES! for Teachers program. (We’d love your support.) This program puts free YES! subscriptions and teaching resources into the hands of thousands of educators across the country, and it starts with a new site designed to make it easy to find and use those resources. If you haven’t let the teacher in your life know about this opportunity already, now is the time.

A reimagined digital YES! Magazine. We believe in the power of magazines—and we know you do, too. One of our fantastic readers may have put it best in a recent message to us: “Magazines help our world reclaim humanity and civil logic.” We’ve worked hard to re-create the singular experience that our print readers love so much—the feeling of exploring an issue of YES! Magazine—but digitally. It’s perfectly suited for phones, tablets, and desktops.

We know readers like you are hopeful, inquisitive, reflective, and believe in the power of YES! Magazine stories to inspire us all to build a better world. You’re willing to roll up your sleeves and do something—and you depend on the rigorous reporting and insightful commentary that YES! provides on some of the most important issues facing our society.

Now you can pore over a topic like Building Bridges or a Good Death to consider the multiple solutions and complex perspectives. And for a limited time, we’re making our archives available to all readers free.

So welcome to our new home—come on in and feel free to look around! We’re excited to share this new digital incarnation of YES!, but this is just the beginning. In the coming weeks and months, you can expect to see continued improvements and new features as we make this new house a home. (And like new homes, we’ll probably need to get out the toolbox and fix a few things—so send us your website “honey-do” lists and feedback to [email protected].)

Thanks for your continued support and for joining us in our mission to build a better world.

Sincerely,

Matt Grisafi

Sr. Director of Product & Marketing

YES! Media

Share

Matt Grisafi is the senior director of product and marketing at YES! Media. Connect: Twitter