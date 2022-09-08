Help Us Report Asks the public for input, insights, clarifications, anecdotes, documentation, etc., for reporting purposes. Callouts are a type of crowdsourcing in journalism.

And what kind of changes would need to be implemented to support that balance? Why you can trust us By YES! Editors 2 MIN READ

Our Fall 2022 issue explored a space where many of us spend most of our waking hours: work. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many workers—and businesses—to reassess their relationship to work, taking a good, hard look at the way we’ve done things in the past, and, hopefully, finding ways we might do them better in the future.

From overworked employees leading a resurgent labor movement to push back on corporate greed at some of the nation’s biggest companies, to undergraduate students demanding recognition for the work they do, to climate and labor activists finding common ground, to a café trying to buck the pressures of capitalism, the “Work” issue explored how real people are reimagining work right now.

The issue also invited readers to dream: Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry, shared her own practice of centering rest in her daily life and entering a “DreamSpace” that allows her to be thoughtful, compassionate, and generative in relating to others—and in setting boundaries around work that allow her to prioritize her well-being. Nicole Froio dug into the possibility of what might seem a radical future: where work for the sake of meeting our basic needs is no longer necessary.

We hope these stories inspired you, dear readers, to ponder your own relationship with work—however you define it. Because while the abolition of work—and the capitalism that mandates it in the U.S. and elsewhere—might be a long way off, creating change and culture shift begins by imagining something better than where we are today.

In this spirit of generative dreaming and imagining new possibilities, we want to know: What does an ideal work-life balance look like to you? What kind of changes would need to be implemented to support that balance?

Please join YES! staff and editors in the comments below—your responses may appear in the next issue of YES! Magazine!

Share

YES! Editors are those editors featured on YES! Magazine’s masthead. Stories authored by YES! Editors are substantially reported, researched, written, and edited by at least two members of the YES! Editorial team.