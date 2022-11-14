Cinnamon Janzer is a Minneapolis-based freelance journalist and copywriter. Her work is dedicated to covering lesser-told stories from across middle America, specializing in analytical, “second-day” reporting. Janzer regularly publishes with a number of outlets including Al Jazeera, The Guardian, National Geographic, Conde Nast Traveler, Food & Wine, Next City, The Minnesota Reformer, and more. She speaks English and Spanish, and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Writer’s Union. She can be contacted through her website at cinnamon-janzer.com.