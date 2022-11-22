PennElys Droz is an Anishinaabekwe mother of five, a Program Officer for the NDN Collective, and an active founding Board member of Sustainable Nations. She has worked for over 20 years in service of the redevelopment of thriving, ecologically, culturally, and economically sustainable, and resilient Indigenous Nations. She loves mycelium, plants, and soils. Her soul is fed in her garden, in the forest and desert, and on the water with her children and partner.