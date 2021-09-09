Ambika Chawla is a climate change policy researcher and writer, and journalist. She focuses on underrepresented communities. Her policy reports have been published by UN-Habitat, the Global Green Growth Institute, the Panos Institute, and the World Wildlife Fund. She is the project coordinator for the book "State of the World 2009: Into a Warming World," by the Worldwatch Institute. The book is an important reference guide on climate change and has been translated into 25 languages. She is a member of SEJ. Ambika is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and speaks English and Spanish. She can be reached at www.urbanclimateinnovations.org