Kyra Lyons is a writer and video producer from Waukegan, IL. She is a graduate of Trinity College, holding degrees in English and Film Studies, and is currently pursuing her master's degree in Civic Media at Columbia College Chicago. Kyra currently works for the Aldo Leopold Foundation as a virtual programming associate, in which they aim to further the connection between people and land. Kyra is passionate about storytelling and community engagement and is continually trying to combine the two through her work. She can be reached at [email protected]