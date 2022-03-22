Mira Sydow is a journalist, community organizer, and undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania. She was born in Philadelphia but grew up in an immigrant community in the suburbs of Atlanta. Mira now serves as Features Editor of 34th Street Magazine, and her freelance work has been published in Teen Vogue. She is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association. She can be reached through her website: mirasydow.me or her email: [email protected]