Victoria Valenzuela  is an independent journalist in California covering social justice and criminal justice issues. In the past, she has been published in The Guardian, BuzzFeed News, LAist, Bolts, and more. She is also a staffer at ScheerPost and has previously worked with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, The Marshall Project, and was part of ProPublica’s emerging reporter cohort. She is currently finishing graduate studies at the University of Southern California.