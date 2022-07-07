Guia Baggi is an independent journalist currently focusing on the impacts of climate change and other environmental crisis in the Mediterranean area, as well as possible adaptation solutions. Her work appeared in Undark, Atlas Obscura, Deutsche Welle, The Guardian, among others. She has recently cofounded a nonprofit aiming at publishing stories on the Mediterranean and its environment: Magma. Guia holds two Masters: in Science, Environment, and Medicine from Columbia J-school, as well as in Journalism and Globalization from Aarhus and Hamburg Universities. She is a member of SEJ and can be reached at https://www.guiabaggi.com