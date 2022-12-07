Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria, working as a freelance contributor to The Energiewende Blog, an outlet based at the European Union office in Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, Germany and Gasoutlook. In 2022, he was selected as the only Nigerian in-person media fellow to attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD). He was also a fellow for Future News Worldwide (FNW) 2022 Digital Conference, organized by British Council to bring together the best 100 young journalists from all over the world. His bylines include Dataphyte, Adweek, AllAfrica, Xylom, Gasoutlook, The Nation (Nigeria), Premium Times, TheCable, HumAngle, and The News Digest (Nigeria).