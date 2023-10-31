Diwash Gahatraj covers a wide range of issues, including the environment, marginalized communities, climate change, food, and farming. He strives to connect the dots between science and the community, telling stories through thorough reporting backed by facts and data. His writing has appeared in The Guardian, South China Morning Post, VICE News, The National News. Fair Planet, Rest of the World, Atlas Obscura. He is based in Siliguri, India.